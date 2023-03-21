Russia, China See Growth of Tensions in World, Use of Unfair Sanctions - Putin

Russia and China see the growth of tensions in the world and the use of unfair sanctions, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday

"There was an increase in tensions in many regions of the world, an accumulation of conflict and crisis potential in global politics and the economy. We see that the practice of applying illegitimate politically motivated sanctions and other restrictions, the use of other means of unfair competition in the economic struggle," Putin said after his meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping, adding that the countries also oppose violation of interests of other states in order to gain advantages.