Russia, China Seek to Form Relations Between World Powers Based on Respect - Statement

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th February, 2022) Russia and China seek to form a new type of relations between world powers based on mutual respect and peaceful coexistence, the countries said in a joint statement on Friday.

"The parties advocate for the formation of a new type of relations between world powers based on mutual respect, peaceful coexistence and mutually beneficial cooperation," the statement, published on the Kremlin website, read.

The parties also stressed that there is tendency to redistribute balance of world forces and growing demand for the leadership in interests of peaceful development.

"Attempts by individual states to impose their 'democratic standards' on other countries, to usurp the monopoly on assessing the level of compliance with the criteria of democracy, to draw dividing lines based on ideological grounds, including through the creation of narrow-format blocs and situational alliances actually represent an example of trampling on democracy and deviating from its spirit and true values," the statement read.