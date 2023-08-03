Open Menu

Faizan Hashmi Published August 03, 2023 | 02:40 AM

Russia, China Seeking IAEA Discussion on AUKUS-Related Risks - Diplomat

VIENNA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd August, 2023) Russia and China have been taking practical steps to encourage member states of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) to engage in an inclusive discussion on risks posed by the AUKUS security alliance to the non-proliferation regime, Russian diplomat Roman Ustinov said on Wednesday.

"Concrete steps are already being taken by us together with China," Ustinov, who serves as the deputy permanent representative of Russia to the International Organizations in Vienna, said on the sidelines of the AUKUS-related discussion organized in Vienna by the Russian Center for Energy and Security and the China Arms Control and Disarmament Association.

Moscow, together with Beijing, is constantly bringing up concerns over the AUKUS security alliance on several IAEA platforms, as there are serious risks to the non-proliferation regime and IAEA safeguards, the diplomat added.

"They (concerns) must be responded to through the establishment of a strong, clear, understandable (International Atomic Energy) Agency's verification system to ensure that there is no diversion of nuclear material to be provided by the United States or the United Kingdom as part of submarine engines for Australia," he said.

However, the US, the UK and Australia have showed no desire and readiness to address these concerns, Ustinov added.

"The biggest risk is that the three countries involved in the AUKUS project are in fact walking away from the discussion that we are proposing together with our Chinese friends, and together with an already growing number of countries," the Russian diplomat said.

Australia, the US and the UK announced a new trilateral defense partnership called AUKUS in September 2021. The first initiative announced under the AUKUS defense pact was the development of nuclear-powered submarine technology for the Royal Australian Navy, so the Australian government decided to abandon its agreement, estimated at $66 billion at that time, with France's Naval Group company for the construction of diesel-electric submarines.

