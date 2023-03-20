UrduPoint.com

Russia, China Should Increase Humanitarian, Tourist Exchanges, Putin Says

Sumaira FH Published March 20, 2023 | 02:30 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th March, 2023) Russian President Vladimir Putin says that the lifting of COVID-19 restrictions should allow for a boost in humanitarian and tourist exchanges between Russia and China.

Chinese leader Xi Jinping will pay a state visit to Moscow from March 20-22 at Putin's invitation. Ahead of the visit, Putin wrote an article for the Chinese Communist Party's official newspaper People's Daily.

"Russia and China are powers with ancient and unique traditions and an enormous cultural heritage.

Now that all pandemic-related restrictions on mutual contacts have been lifted, it is important that we increase humanitarian and tourist exchanges as soon as possible, thereby strengthening the social basis of the Russian-Chinese partnership. Interstate thematic years have a special role to play in this context. For example, the 2022/2023 biennium is dedicated to cooperation in the field of physical culture and sports, which is very popular among our citizens," Putin wrote.

