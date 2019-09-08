UrduPoint.com
Russia, China Should Join Dialogue Between US, North Korea In Future - Adviser

Sun 08th September 2019 | 02:00 PM

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th September, 2019) Russia, China and Japan should join the dialogue between the United States and North Korea on normalization, Moon Chung-in, a special adviser to South Korean President Moon Jae-in, told Sputnik on Sunday.

The special adviser is of the participants of the third Taihe Civilizations Forum, organized by Taihe Institute think tank and currently taking place in Beijing.

"At this stage, dialog between the United States and North Korea is necessary, right now everything depends on them, during the next stages Russia, China and Japan have to pitch in, it is necessary to restore the six-way talks," Moon said.

He added that as the United States had no intention of providing aid to North Korea, other countries had to do it instead.

Nevertheless, he expressed hope that "the United States will be able to reach a new breakthrough and renew negotiations with North Korea," but mentioned that his government had other strategies for achieving peace on the peninsula in case of the United States' failure, though he did not elaborate on that point.

Since US President Donald Trump's election, the United States has increased its efforts to make North Korea give up its nuclear program. Washington has also pressured Beijing to take a more active role in influencing North Korea to that end. Despite several meetings between Trump, Chinese President Xi Jinping and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, there has been little in terms of tangible results.

