Russia, China Should Make More Joint Efforts to Protect Security Interests - Xi

(@FahadShabbir)

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th December, 2021) Some countries interfere in China's and Russia's affairs, therefore, the two countries need to make more joint efforts to protect their security interests, Chinese President Xi Jinping said at a virtual meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday.

"At present, under the pretext of democracy and human rights, certain forces in the world arbitrarily interfere in the internal affairs of China and Russia, grossly violating international law and generally recognized norms of international relations," Xi sais, as quoted by the Chinese foreign ministry.

"China and Russia should take more joint actions to better protect the security interests of both sides," the leader added.