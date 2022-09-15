Russia, China Should Protect Regional Security Interests - Xi Jinping

Russia and China should protect the interests of regional security, as well as the interests of developing countries, Chinese President Xi Jinping said Thursday during a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th September, 2022) Russia and China should protect the interests of regional security, as well as the interests of developing countries, Chinese President Xi Jinping said Thursday during a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

"(The parties) should protect the interests of regional security, as well as the interests of developing countries and emerging markets," Xi Jinping said, as quoted by CCTV.

The meeting took place on the sidelines of the SCO summit, which is being held in Samarkand on September 15-16.