Russia, China Should Sanction Iran, Not Conduct Exercises With It - US Official

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st December, 2019) A senior State Department official on Monday criticized Russia and China for holding joint naval exercises with Iran and urged them to instead join the campaign of sanctioning and isolating Tehran.

"Now it's not the time for governments to be doing any sort of military exercises with this regime. We think now is the time to be sanctioning the Iranian leadership for the human rights abuses that it has committed against its own people and to be diplomatically isolating the regime in every way possible," the official said at a press briefing.

The official accused the Iranian authorities of killing 1,500 of its own people during a recent clamp down on a wave of protests, injuring and jailing thousands more.

"They [countries exercising with Iran] are sending a very clear message to the Iranian people that they are siding with their oppressors and their murderers," the official said.

On Friday, Russia, China and Iran launched the joint exercise "Naval Security Belt" in the northern Indian Ocean and the Gulf of Oman. The participants were set to exercise fighting terrorism and piracy as well as providing regional security. The exercise was scheduled to last four days during which time the countries' navies would share knowledge and experience of naval rescue operations.