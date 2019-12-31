UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia, China Should Sanction Iran, Not Exercise With It - US Official

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Tue 31st December 2019 | 12:10 AM

Russia, China Should Sanction Iran, Not Exercise with It - US Official

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st December, 2019) A senior State Department official on Monday criticized Russia and China for holding joint naval exercises with Iran and urged them to instead join the campaign of sanctioning and isolating Tehran instead.

"Now it's not the time for governments to be doing any sort of military exercises with this regime. We think now it's the time to be sanctioning the Iranian leadership for the human rights abuses that it has committed against its own people and to be diplomatically isolating the regime in every way possible," the diplomat said at a press briefing.

Russia, Iran and China launched a joint naval exercise, dubbed Naval Security Belt, in the northern Indian Ocean and the Gulf of Oman on Friday. During the drill the participants were set to exercise fighting terrorism and piracy, as well as providing regional security. The drill was scheduled to last four days and to include the three states sharing the experience of naval rescue operations.

Related Topics

India Iran Russia China Oman Tehran

Recent Stories

Italian Mangia appointed Malta coach

27 minutes ago

Deputy Commissioner Lakki visits shelter homes, ch ..

27 minutes ago

Steps afoot to provide training to players in Balo ..

27 minutes ago

Iranian Navy Forces Seize Fuel-Smuggling Tanker Wi ..

1 hour ago

Over 8,000 Pakistani illegal immigrants return hom ..

1 hour ago

Punjab Food Authority releases Annual Performance ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.