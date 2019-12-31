Russia, China Should Sanction Iran, Not Exercise with It - US Official

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st December, 2019) A senior State Department official on Monday criticized Russia and China for holding joint naval exercises with Iran and urged them to instead join the campaign of sanctioning and isolating Tehran instead.

"Now it's not the time for governments to be doing any sort of military exercises with this regime. We think now it's the time to be sanctioning the Iranian leadership for the human rights abuses that it has committed against its own people and to be diplomatically isolating the regime in every way possible," the diplomat said at a press briefing.

Russia, Iran and China launched a joint naval exercise, dubbed Naval Security Belt, in the northern Indian Ocean and the Gulf of Oman on Friday. During the drill the participants were set to exercise fighting terrorism and piracy, as well as providing regional security. The drill was scheduled to last four days and to include the three states sharing the experience of naval rescue operations.