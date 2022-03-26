Russia, China Should Send Strong Signal to N.Korea to Engage in Diplomacy - US State Dept.

Russia and China should send a strong message to North Korea to engage in diplomacy and not provoke conflict through actions that include test launches of long-range missiles, US State Department Deputy Spokesperson Jalina Porter said during a press briefing on Friday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th March, 2022) Russia and China should send a strong message to North Korea to engage in diplomacy and not provoke conflict through actions that include test launches of long-range missiles, US State Department Deputy Spokesperson Jalina Porter said during a press briefing on Friday.

"China and Russia should send a strong message to its DPRK (North Korea) partners to refrain from additional provocations and also engage in sustained diplomacy," Porter said when asked about the international response to recent missile tests by North Korea.