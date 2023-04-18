UrduPoint.com

Russia, China Should Support Each Other In Military Cooperation - Shoigu

Published April 18, 2023

Russia, China Should Support Each Other in Military Cooperation - Shoigu

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th April, 2023) Russia and China should provide each other "strong support" in matters of the military cooperation, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said on Tuesday.

"President Vladimir Vladimirovich Putin and President Xi Jinping confirmed that the Russian-Chinese comprehensive partnership and strategic cooperation are at the highest level.

They need to be developed by giving each other strong support, including on national security issues," Shoigu said during talks with Chinese Defense Minister Li Shangfu in Moscow.

More Stories From World

