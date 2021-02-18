Russia, China Should Take Action to Disrupt North Korean Hackers - US Justice Dept.

US Assistant Attorney General John Demers said on Wednesday that Russia and China should take action to disrupt North Korean cyber attacks in the same way that the United States has done

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th February, 2021) US Assistant Attorney General John Demers said on Wednesday that Russia and China should take action to disrupt North Korean cyber attacks in the same way that the United States has done.

"Just as the United States has disrupted the DPRK's [North Korea's] crime spree through arrests, forfeitures and seizures, the time is ripe for Russia and China, as well as any other country whose entities or nationals play a role in the DPRK revenue-generation efforts, to take action," Demers said.

Earlier on Wednesday, the Justice Department announced charges against three North Korean hackers that allegedly conducted cyberattacks around the world to steal $1.

3 billion from banks and businesses.

The three North Korean hackers Jon Chang Hyok, Kim Il and Park Jin Hyok are members of a North Korean intelligence agency unit known as the Reconnaissance General Bureau (RGB), the Justice Department said, adding that they were sometimes stationed in Russia and China.

Jon, Kim and Park are charged with one count of conspiracy to commit computer fraud and abuse and one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud and bank fraud, and if convicted face up to 35 years in prison.