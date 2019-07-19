(@FahadShabbir)

Russia and China signed on Friday a contract on deliveries of nuclear fuel for the seventh and eighth units of the Tianwan nuclear power plant (NPP), the Russian nuclear corporation Rosatom said

Earlier in the day, the Russian city of Nizhny Novgorod hosted the 23rd Session of Chinese-Russian Nuclear Subcommittee. Rosatom CEO Aleksey Likhachev and the chairman of the China Atomic Energy Authority, Zhang Kejian, co-chaired the meeting.

"The Parties also signed a contract for fuel supplies to power units 7 and 8 at Tianwan NPP. The entire legal frame required for the commencement of the project implementation has been completed," Rosatom said in a statement.

Constructed on the coast of the Yellow Sea, Tianwan Nuclear Power Plant in Jiangsu province in eastern China is one of the biggest joint projects between Moscow and Beijing. Its units one and two, with a capacity of 1,000 megawatt each, started commercial operations in 2007. Unit three and four started commercial operations in 2018. The units five and six will be constructed without Russian participation.

This March, Russia and China signed a general contract to construct the seventh and eighth units of the Tianwan plant.