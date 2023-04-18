Russia, China Sign Memorandum Between Military Academies - Defense Ministry

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th April, 2023) The military delegations of Russia and China have signed a memorandum of understanding between the military academies of the two countries, Russia's Defense Ministry said on Tuesday.

"During the talks between Russian Defense Minister General of the Army Sergei Shoigu and Chinese Defense Minister Colonel General Li Shangfu in Moscow, a memorandum of understanding between the Military academy of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Russia and the Academy of Military Science of the People's Liberation Army of China was signed on establishing brotherly relations," the ministry said in a statement.

After the negotiations, the Chinese delegation visited a number of facilities at Russia's National Defense Control Center.

On Sunday, Chinese Defense Minister Li started his official three-day visit to Russia. It is his first foreign trip after his appointment as head of the Chinese military department in March 2023.