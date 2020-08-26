(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th August, 2020) Russian Deputy Prime Minister Tatyana Golikova opened the Years of Chinese-Russian Scientific, Technical and Innovative Cooperation, and the ceremony included a signature of a memorandum on a joint laboratory for COVID-19 research, Golikova's office said on Wednesday.

"A memorandum of understanding was signed between the Mechnikov Scientific Research Institute of Vaccines and Serums and the Institute of Microbiology of the Chinese academy of Sciences on the establishment of a joint laboratory for COVID-19 research," the statement says.

The COVID-19 pandemic had a great influence on the development of new forms and directions of international scientific cooperation and contributed to the unification of scientists from different countries to solve a global problem, Golikova noted at the ceremony.

"At the opening ceremony, Tatyana Golikova expressed confidence that the Years of Chinese-Russian Scientific, Technical and Innovative Cooperation would contribute to the harmonization of the goals, objectives and priorities of bilateral scientific and technical cooperation," the statement says.