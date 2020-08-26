UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia, China Sign Memorandum On Joint COVID-19 Lab - Deputy Prime Minister's Office

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 40 seconds ago Wed 26th August 2020 | 08:58 PM

Russia, China Sign Memorandum on Joint COVID-19 Lab - Deputy Prime Minister's Office

Russian Deputy Prime Minister Tatyana Golikova opened the Years of Chinese-Russian Scientific, Technical and Innovative Cooperation, and the ceremony included a signature of a memorandum on a joint laboratory for COVID-19 research, Golikova's office said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th August, 2020) Russian Deputy Prime Minister Tatyana Golikova opened the Years of Chinese-Russian Scientific, Technical and Innovative Cooperation, and the ceremony included a signature of a memorandum on a joint laboratory for COVID-19 research, Golikova's office said on Wednesday.

"A memorandum of understanding was signed between the Mechnikov Scientific Research Institute of Vaccines and Serums and the Institute of Microbiology of the Chinese academy of Sciences on the establishment of a joint laboratory for COVID-19 research," the statement says.

The COVID-19 pandemic had a great influence on the development of new forms and directions of international scientific cooperation and contributed to the unification of scientists from different countries to solve a global problem, Golikova noted at the ceremony.

"At the opening ceremony, Tatyana Golikova expressed confidence that the Years of Chinese-Russian Scientific, Technical and Innovative Cooperation would contribute to the harmonization of the goals, objectives and priorities of bilateral scientific and technical cooperation," the statement says.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Russia China From

Recent Stories

Emirati women performing key role in peaceful nucl ..

28 minutes ago

‘Positive conversations’ underway on selling F ..

44 minutes ago

Flash floods kill more than 70 in Afghanistan

37 seconds ago

Apex Brazil Agency Seeks to Promote Video Games in ..

39 seconds ago

UK Prime Minister Okays Wearing Masks in School Co ..

42 seconds ago

Trump Looking at Signing Executive Orders to Help ..

44 seconds ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.