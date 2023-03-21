UrduPoint.com

Russia, China Stand Against 'Color Revolutions' In Central Asia - Joint Statement

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 21, 2023 | 11:41 PM

Russia and China stand against any attempts to stage 'color revolutions' in Central Asia and oppose external interference in the affairs of the region

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st March, 2023) Russia and China stand against any attempts to stage 'color revolutions' in Central Asia and oppose external interference in the affairs of the region.

"The parties are ready to strengthen mutual coordination to support the countries of Central Asia in ensuring their sovereignty and national development, do not accept attempts to import 'color revolutions' and (oppose) external interference in the affairs of the region," Russia and China said in a joint statement.

The sides also stated that they will continue joint consultations on issues related to Latin America.

"Russia and China will continue the practice of holding consultations on issues related to Latin America, pay attention to strengthening mutual contacts and dialogue, while developing bilateral relations with countries of Latin America and the Caribbean, and continue to promote stability and prosperity in the region," the parties said.

Earlier in the day, Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping held talks during the latter's visit to Moscow.

