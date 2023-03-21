Russia, China Stand for Unbiased Investigation Into Nord Stream Pipeline Explosions

Russia and China stand for unbiased and professional investigation into explosions that occurred at the Nord Stream gas pipelines in September of last year, according to the joint statement of the two countries published on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st March, 2023) Russia and China stand for unbiased and professional investigation into explosions that occurred at the Nord Stream gas pipelines in September of last year, according to the joint statement of the two countries published on Tuesday.

"The parties stand for an objective, unbiased, professional investigation into the explosions at the Nord Stream gas pipelines," the statement, published by the Kremlin, read.