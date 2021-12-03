UrduPoint.com

Russia, China Start Discussing Putin's Visit To Beijing - Ushakov

Muhammad Irfan 44 seconds ago Fri 03rd December 2021 | 06:54 PM

Russia, China Start Discussing Putin's Visit to Beijing - Ushakov

Moscow views the issue of Russian President Vladimir Putin's visit to China in February at the invitation of his Chinese counterpart, Xi Jinping, positively and constructively, Russian presidential aide Yuri Ushakov said on Friday

Putin was invited to attend the opening ceremony of the Beijing Winter Olympics on February 4.

"We are constructively and positively considering this option. We have already begun to discuss it with our Chinese colleagues," Ushakov told reporters.

