MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd December, 2021) Moscow views the issue of Russian President Vladimir Putin's visit to China in February at the invitation of his Chinese counterpart, Xi Jinping, positively and constructively, Russian presidential aide Yuri Ushakov said on Friday.

Putin was invited to attend the opening ceremony of the Beijing Winter Olympics on February 4.

"We are constructively and positively considering this option. We have already begun to discuss it with our Chinese colleagues," Ushakov told reporters.