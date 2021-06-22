UrduPoint.com
Russia-China Strategic Partnership, Friendship Unbreakable - Ambassador

Tue 22nd June 2021 | 09:40 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd June, 2021) No country can drive a wedge between Russia and China bound by the relationship of strategic partnership and friendship, Russian Ambassador to the United States Anatoly Antonov told reporters.

On his first day in Washington after three months of consultations in Moscow, Antonov met with Chinese counterpart Cui Tiankai to brief him on the US-Russia summit in Geneva and listen to his assessments of the relationship between China and the United States.

"I would like to stress that no one can ever break us up because there is a strategic partnership and friendly relations between Russia and China," Antonov said.

For the Chinese ambassador it was a farewell visit as he leaves the United States on June 23. Antonov expressed hope that Cui Tiankai's successor will continue a dialogue with Russian diplomats in Washington.

