Russia, China Submit Resolution Calling For Lifting Sanctions On North Korea - Draft

Tue 17th December 2019 | 03:00 AM

Russia, China Submit Resolution Calling for Lifting Sanctions on North Korea - Draft

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th December, 2019) Russia and China have submitted a draft resolution to the UN Security Council that calls for lifting sanctions on North Korea and promptly resuming the six-party talks, according to the text of the draft document seen by Sputnik.

The resolution proposes to exempt the inter-Korean rail and road cooperation from UN sanctions and lift all measures previously imposed by the UN Security Council that are directly related to civilians' livelihood, among others.

