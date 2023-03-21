Russia and China on Tuesday expressed their support for the African Union's accession to the G20 to give emerging market economies and developing countries "greater voice" in the international arena

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st March, 2023) Russia and China on Tuesday expressed their support for the African Union's accession to the G20 to give emerging market economies and developing countries "greater voice" in the international arena. �

"The parties are determined to strengthen coordination within the G20 and other multilateral mechanisms ...

to improve global economic governance in a fair and rational manner so that it better reflects the structure of the world economy, which includes increasing representation and giving greater voice to emerging market economies and developing countries. The parties support the accession of the African Union to the G20," a joint statement published by the Kremlin reads.

Earlier in the day, Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping held talks during the latter's visit to Moscow.