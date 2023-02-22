Russia, China Ties Keep High Dynamic of Development Thanks to Xi, Putin - Wang

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd February, 2023) Thanks to the efforts of Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin, relations between Beijing and Moscow keep a high dynamic of development, Chinese Central Foreign Affairs Office Director Wang Yi said on Wednesday.

"Thanks to the strategic direction of president Xi Jinping and president Putin, China-Russia relations of comprehensive partnership and strategic cooperation in the new era maintain a high dynamic of development. Despite the volatility of the international situation, China and Russia always maintain strategic determination, firmly and confidently move in line with the formation of a multipolar world," Wang said during talks with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov in Moscow.