Russia, China to Blame for N. Korea Launching 40 Missiles Since May - S. Korea Envoy to UN

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st November, 2022) Russia and China are to blame for North Korea test-launching 40 ballistic missiles since May, South Korean Ambassador to the United Nations Hwang Joon-kook said on Monday.

"Since the Security Council failed to adopt a resolution because of the opposition two by permanent members in May, the DPRK (North Korea) has launched forty ballistic missiles and promulgated its new law on nuclear weapon policy," Hwang Joon-kook told the UN Security Council.

The South Korean ambassador said North Korea's new policy sets a far lower threshold than any other country for using nuclear weapons.

At present, North Korea stands on the verge of conducting its seventh ballistic missile nuclear test, he said.

On November 17, North Korea test-launched an unspecified ballistic missile toward the Sea of Japan on Thursday, the Yonhap news agency reported, citing the South Korean Joint Chiefs of Staff.