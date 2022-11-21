UrduPoint.com

Russia, China To Blame For N. Korea Launching 40 Missiles Since May - S. Korea Envoy To UN

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 21, 2022 | 11:20 PM

Russia, China to Blame for N. Korea Launching 40 Missiles Since May - S. Korea Envoy to UN

Russia and China are to blame for North Korea test-launching 40 ballistic missiles since May, South Korean Ambassador to the United Nations Hwang Joon-kook said on Monday

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st November, 2022) Russia and China are to blame for North Korea test-launching 40 ballistic missiles since May, South Korean Ambassador to the United Nations Hwang Joon-kook said on Monday.

"Since the Security Council failed to adopt a resolution because of the opposition two by permanent members in May, the DPRK (North Korea) has launched forty ballistic missiles and promulgated its new law on nuclear weapon policy," Hwang Joon-kook told the UN Security Council.

The South Korean ambassador said North Korea's new policy sets a far lower threshold than any other country for using nuclear weapons.

At present, North Korea stands on the verge of conducting its seventh ballistic missile nuclear test, he said.

On November 17, North Korea test-launched an unspecified ballistic missile toward the Sea of Japan on Thursday, the Yonhap news agency reported, citing the South Korean Joint Chiefs of Staff.

Related Topics

Resolution United Nations Russia China Nuclear Japan North Korea May November Weapon Opposition

Recent Stories

One Person Dead, Multiple People Injured After Car ..

One Person Dead, Multiple People Injured After Car Plows Though Store in Boston ..

3 minutes ago
 China to Strengthen Trade, Energy, Science Coopera ..

China to Strengthen Trade, Energy, Science Cooperation With Italy - Foreign Mini ..

3 minutes ago
 Facebook Launches Measures to Protect Teenager Pri ..

Facebook Launches Measures to Protect Teenager Privacy on Websites - Statement

3 minutes ago
 HRCP observes World Children's Day

HRCP observes World Children's Day

3 minutes ago
 Transnistria Withstanding Energy Crisis Challenges ..

Transnistria Withstanding Energy Crisis Challenges - President

8 minutes ago
 Floods in South Australia May Damage Largest Viney ..

Floods in South Australia May Damage Largest Vineyards - Reports

8 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.