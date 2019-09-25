Russia, China to Complete Nearly All Goals Set in Various Spheres of Cooperation - Putin

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th September, 2019) Russia and China will complete almost all goals set by the two countries in various spheres of cooperation, some even ahead of schedule Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday.

"We will realize practically all goals that we have set, somewhat even ahead of schedule," Putin said during a meeting with Li Zhanshu, the chairman of China's Standing Committee of the National People's Congress (NPCSC), in Moscow.

The Russian president noted that the set goals entailed Russia-China cooperation in the economic, humanitarian and military spheres, adding that inter-parliamentary contacts between Moscow and Beijing were regular and productive.

Putin also commended Li on his understanding of Russia-Chinese relations, saying that the Chinese diplomat had always supported strategic cooperation between the two countries.

This was Li's first visit to Moscow as head of the NPCSC. Prior to Russia, the chairman visited Kazakhstan, where he met with President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev to discuss bilateral relations. On Tuesday, Li emphasized China's interest in strengthening cooperation with Eurasian partners.