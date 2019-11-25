Russia, China to Continue Cooperation to Settle Nuclear Issue on Korean Peninsula- Beijing

(@FahadShabbir)

Russia and China will continue to cooperate to find a political solution to the nuclear issue on the Korean Peninsula, Chinese Vice Foreign Minister Le Yucheng said on Monday at a press conference in Moscow

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th November, 2019) Russia and China will continue to cooperate to find a political solution to the nuclear issue on the Korean Peninsula, Chinese Vice Foreign Minister Le Yucheng said on Monday at a press conference in Moscow

On Monday, the Chinese diplomat arrived in Moscow to hold meetings with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, as well as Russian deputy foreign ministers Vladimir Titov, Igor Morgulov, and Andrey Rudenko, focusing on the current state of bilateral relations.

"China and Russia are making maximum efforts to find a political solution to the nuclear issue on the Korean Peninsula," he said.

The official added that the two countries developed a working paper on the issue and sent it to other parties to find out their opinions on the document.

"This suggests that China and Russia always make an important contribution to the political process on the Korean peninsula," Le stressed.

According to the diplomat, the countries promote a political settlement of all nuclear problems and follow the path of denuclearization to ensure that all problems on the Korean peninsula will be properly resolved.

The situation on the Korean Peninsula, aggravated due to North Korea's multiple missile tests and nuclear program, significantly improved last year following North Korean leader Kim Jong Un's talks with the presidents of South Korea and the United States. In June 2018, the US and North Korean leaders held a historic summit in Singapore which resulted in an agreement stipulating that Pyongyang would make efforts toward complete denuclearization in exchange for the United States and South Korea freezing their military exercise and potentially lifting US sanctions. In addition, four inter-Korean summits have been held since 2018.

Nevertheless, the negotiation process stalled this year due to a lack of specific denuclearization measures and Pyongyang resuming missile tests.