UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia, China To Continue Cooperation To Settle Nuclear Issue On Korean Peninsula- Beijing

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Mon 25th November 2019 | 11:51 PM

Russia, China to Continue Cooperation to Settle Nuclear Issue on Korean Peninsula- Beijing

Russia and China will continue to cooperate to find a political solution to the nuclear issue on the Korean Peninsula, Chinese Vice Foreign Minister Le Yucheng said on Monday at a press conference in Moscow

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th November, 2019) Russia and China will continue to cooperate to find a political solution to the nuclear issue on the Korean Peninsula, Chinese Vice Foreign Minister Le Yucheng said on Monday at a press conference in Moscow.

On Monday, the Chinese diplomat arrived in Moscow to hold meetings with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, as well as Russian deputy foreign ministers Vladimir Titov, Igor Morgulov, and Andrey Rudenko, focusing on the current state of bilateral relations.

"China and Russia are making maximum efforts to find a political solution to the nuclear issue on the Korean Peninsula," he said.

The official added that the two countries developed a working paper on the issue and sent it to other parties to find out their opinions on the document.

"This suggests that China and Russia always make an important contribution to the political process on the Korean peninsula," Le stressed.

According to the diplomat, the countries promote a political settlement of all nuclear problems and follow the path of denuclearization to ensure that all problems on the Korean peninsula will be properly resolved.

The situation on the Korean Peninsula, aggravated due to North Korea's multiple missile tests and nuclear program, significantly improved last year following North Korean leader Kim Jong Un's talks with the presidents of South Korea and the United States. In June 2018, the US and North Korean leaders held a historic summit in Singapore which resulted in an agreement stipulating that Pyongyang would make efforts toward complete denuclearization in exchange for the United States and South Korea freezing their military exercise and potentially lifting US sanctions. In addition, four inter-Korean summits have been held since 2018.

Nevertheless, the negotiation process stalled this year due to a lack of specific denuclearization measures and Pyongyang resuming missile tests.

Related Topics

Exchange Moscow Russia China Nuclear Pyongyang Vladimir Putin Singapore South Korea United States North Korea Kim Jong June 2018 All Agreement

Recent Stories

Lahore High Court dismisses 400 petitions against ..

17 seconds ago

International Islamic University Islamabad ASA sta ..

19 seconds ago

Pb govt presents four reports in Punjab Assembly

20 seconds ago

Nine-man Cagliari reclaim fourth after dramatic Le ..

22 seconds ago

Eight killed as passenger bus collide with truck i ..

24 seconds ago

Hundreds of Sudanese women march against violence

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.