Russia, China to Cooperate on Creation of Ultra Powerful Lasers - Russian Scientists

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th July, 2019) Russia and China intend to cooperate on creation of ultra powerful lasers for scientific experiments, the president of the Russian academy of Sciences (RAS), Alexander Sergeyev, told reporters on Friday.

Earlier in the day, Russia and China signed a road map for scientific cooperation in Moscow.

"The third area of [scientific] cooperation [envisaged by the road map] is the creation and use of ultra powerful lasers. We agreed that our first bilateral meeting would be held in Shanghai this year, where we will discuss the creation of ultra powerful petawatt- and exawatt-level lasers," Sergeyev said.

The RAS chief also noted that Russia and China already had laser installations with a power of 100-200 petawatts (one petawatt equals to million gigawatts). In the future, Russia and China plan to combine experience and efforts to create new lasers for fundamental research, he added.

Laser is a technology of light amplification by stimulated emission of radiation. It has a wide range of applications, from military and law enforcement to education and healthcare.

Russian and Chinese scientists also agreed to jointly study changes in the Tibetan Plateau's climate system, Sergeyev said.

"Another area [of Russian-Chinese scientific cooperation] is very interesting, it is linked to the studies of Tibet. This is not only Chinese issue, it is due to the fact that the Tibetan Plateau, as they say, is the globe's 'Third Pole.' If you look at the map, we will see that there is a vast highland, the impact of which on the Earth's climate is huge, but not yet sufficiently studied," he said.

The RAS president stressed that the rivers flowing from the Tibetan Plateau provide water to a significant part of the world's population, and studying the state of the highlands will provide scientists with an insight into how the climate of the Earth may change in the future.

Sergeyev added that China and Russia were also considering the possibility of building astrophysical stations in Tibet.