Russia, China to Counter Attempts to Revise WWII Results - Joint Statement

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th September, 2020) Russia and China will counter any attempts to falsify history, present Nazism in a heroic light and will not let the results of the World War II to be revised, the joint statement of the two foreign ministries said Friday.

"Preserving the historical truth about this war is the sacred duty of the humankind. Russia and China will jointly counter attempts to falsify history, make Nazism, militarism and their allies into heroes, badmouth the victors. Our country will not let the results of the WWII, as they are set down in the UN charter and other international documents, to be revised," the statement read.