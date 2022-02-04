Russia, China to Deepen Cooperation Within EAEU, Belt and Road Initiative - Declaration

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th February, 2022) Russia and China on Friday agreed that they would further develop and deepen cooperation within the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) and the Chinese Belt and Road Initiative.

"The sides intend to intensify work on the conjunction of development plans of the Eurasian Economic Union and the 'Belt and Road initiative' in order to deepen practical cooperation between the EAEU and China in different spheres, and to increase the interconnection between the Asia-Pacific region and Eurasia," Moscow and Beijing said in a joint declaration.

Russia and China reaffirmed their intentions to continue developing both initiatives, as these benefit to "the development of regional associations, bilateral and multilateral integration processes" in Eurasia.