UrduPoint.com

Russia, China To Deepen Cooperation Within EAEU, Belt And Road Initiative - Declaration

Faizan Hashmi Published February 04, 2022 | 04:20 PM

Russia, China to Deepen Cooperation Within EAEU, Belt and Road Initiative - Declaration

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th February, 2022) Russia and China on Friday agreed that they would further develop and deepen cooperation within the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) and the Chinese Belt and Road Initiative.

"The sides intend to intensify work on the conjunction of development plans of the Eurasian Economic Union and the 'Belt and Road initiative' in order to deepen practical cooperation between the EAEU and China in different spheres, and to increase the interconnection between the Asia-Pacific region and Eurasia," Moscow and Beijing said in a joint declaration.

Russia and China reaffirmed their intentions to continue developing both initiatives, as these benefit to "the development of regional associations, bilateral and multilateral integration processes" in Eurasia.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia China Road Beijing

Recent Stories

Inflation has made many people mentally ill: Mian ..

Inflation has made many people mentally ill: Mian Zahid Hussain

28 minutes ago
 Dubai Customs obtains ISO 26000 for 2nd time in a ..

Dubai Customs obtains ISO 26000 for 2nd time in a row

31 minutes ago
 Kashmir Solidarity Day observed at UVAS

Kashmir Solidarity Day observed at UVAS

33 minutes ago
 Photography Stalwarts of Pakistan Share Their Expe ..

Photography Stalwarts of Pakistan Share Their Experience with vivo V23e

36 minutes ago
 Revised schedule of Australia’s tour to Pakistan ..

Revised schedule of Australia’s tour to Pakistan announced

51 minutes ago
 PCB statement on Mohammad Hasnain

PCB statement on Mohammad Hasnain

51 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>