Russia, China To Discuss Presidents' Instructions Implementation In Fall - Prime Minister

Published March 22, 2023

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd March, 2023) Russia and China will discuss in fall the implementation of the instructions that were put forward by Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping during their meeting in Moscow, Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said on Wednesday.

"Joint work will be organized in five Russian-Chinese intergovernmental commissions...

General coordination will be handled by (Russian Deputy Prime Minister) Dmitry Chernyshenko, who heads the commission for the preparation of regular meetings of the heads of government of Russia and China. Already this fall, at the 28th such event, Mr. (China's State Council Premier) Li Qiang and I will discuss the progress of joint work to implement the decisions of our presidents," Mishustin said at a meeting with the government.

