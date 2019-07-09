UrduPoint.com
Russia, China To Discuss WTO Reforms In July - Russian Deputy Minister

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 3 minutes ago Tue 09th July 2019 | 11:30 PM

Russia, China to Discuss WTO Reforms in July - Russian Deputy Minister

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th July, 2019) Russian and Chinese representatives will discuss the issue of the World Trade Organization (WTO) reforms at a meeting in July, Russian Deputy Economic Development Minister Timur Maksimov told Sputnik on the sidelines of the second Russian-Indian Strategic Economic Dialogue on Tuesday.

Following a recent summit in Osaka, the G20 leaders confirmed their commitment to free and honest trade and noted the need to reform WTO in order to improve its functions.

"We are having discussions with colleagues. Here, in India, we'll talk with my counterpart, if we meet. In China, I will also have a meeting with my counterpart. After [my visit to] India, I will head to China, where we will also discuss multilateral agenda .

.. broad agenda, because we cannot agree on bilateral cooperation, without an understanding of how the global rules work. That is why we will touch upon all these questions [regarding WTO reforms] as well," Maksimov said.

The discussions about reforming the WTO have been going on for years, however the organization's 164 member states are yet to reach a consensus on the matter. The WTO member states have divided into two camps, with one group of states, including Russia, advocating the organization's further development and another one calling for developing a new format for the organization.

