Russia, China to Do Everything Possible to Open Borders, Resume Travel - Lavrov

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd March, 2021) Russia and China will be working on resuming travel as the coronavirus situation improves, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said in an interview with Chinese media, published by the Russian Foreign Ministry.

"I am certain that as the epidemiological situation normalizes - and this tendency is already evident - we will be able to do all that is necessary together for a speedy reopening of borders and resumption of mutual travel. Through gradual easing, it is necessary to remove the current strict quarantine restrictions," Lavrov said.

The minister pointed out that the tourist exchange between Russia and China has been growing in the past years, but the coronavirus pandemic dealt a heavy blow to the tourism industry.

Asked about the possibility of introducing vaccination certificates in Russia, Lavrov said that this issue is being studied in all the detail.

"We see how corresponding steps are being taken in China. We are studying the Chinese experience and approaches of other countries to this issue, including within the framework of the European Union," the Russian foreign minister said.

Earlier this month, China officially launched digital coronavirus vaccination certificates for international travel, containing information on vaccination as well as results of PCR and antibody tests.

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi has mentioned that Beijing planned to initiate a digital certificate program and was ready to discuss mutual recognition of the results of coronavirus vaccination with other countries.