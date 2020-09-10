UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia, China To Have Maneuvering Hypersonic Missiles By 2030 - Senior US Official

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Thu 10th September 2020 | 11:35 PM

Russia, China to Have Maneuvering Hypersonic Missiles by 2030 - Senior US Official

Russia and China are both developing new capabilities in hypersonics, intercontinental ballistic missiles and cruise missiles all capable of both hypersonic speeds and maneuvering by 2030, Acting Under Secretary of Defense for Policy James Anderson said at the Defense News conference on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th September, 2020) Russia and China are both developing new capabilities in hypersonics, intercontinental ballistic missiles and cruise missiles all capable of both hypersonic speeds and maneuvering by 2030, Acting Under Secretary of Defense for Policy James Anderson said at the Defense news conference on Thursday.

"The threat is multi-dimensional," Anderson said. "Certainly the Russian Federation and the People's Republic of China (PRC) are developing a lot of capabilities. [Also] Rogue states like North Korea and Iran [are] posing threats to our allies and partners.

"

The threat of such weapons was growing in complexity in both their sheer numbers and sophistication, Anderson said.

"We are watching this very closely... Our vision is that we will stay ahead of whatever they are working on with respect to the rogue missile threat," he said.

Russia's Tupolev Tu-160 (NATO reporting name Blackjack) supersonic strategic bomber can carry a dozen Kh-16 (NATO designation 'Kickback') nuclear-capable hypersonic aero-ballistic missiles, which have an operational range of 300 kilometers (180 miles), Piotr Butowski wrote last week in Aviation Week & Space Technology.

Related Topics

NATO Technology Iran Russia China Anderson North Korea All

Recent Stories

UAE participates in the closed ministerial meeting ..

10 minutes ago

Dubai Supreme Committee of Crisis and Disaster Man ..

11 minutes ago

Houthi ballistic missiles, drones targeting Saudi ..

56 minutes ago

Over Half of World's Tourist Destinations Easing C ..

5 minutes ago

Indian, Argentinian Foreign Ministries Held Online ..

5 minutes ago

Vaccine still possible this year, despite trial pa ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.