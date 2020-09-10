Russia, China to Have Maneuvering Hypersonic Missiles by 2030 - Senior US Official

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Russia and China are both developing new capabilities in hypersonics, intercontinental ballistic missiles and cruise missiles all capable of both hypersonic speeds and maneuvering by 2030, Acting Under Secretary of Defense for Policy James Anderson said at the Defense News conference on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th September, 2020) Russia and China are both developing new capabilities in hypersonics, intercontinental ballistic missiles and cruise missiles all capable of both hypersonic speeds and maneuvering by 2030, Acting Under Secretary of Defense for Policy James Anderson said at the Defense news conference on Thursday.

"The threat is multi-dimensional," Anderson said. "Certainly the Russian Federation and the People's Republic of China (PRC) are developing a lot of capabilities. [Also] Rogue states like North Korea and Iran [are] posing threats to our allies and partners.

"

The threat of such weapons was growing in complexity in both their sheer numbers and sophistication, Anderson said.

"We are watching this very closely... Our vision is that we will stay ahead of whatever they are working on with respect to the rogue missile threat," he said.

Russia's Tupolev Tu-160 (NATO reporting name Blackjack) supersonic strategic bomber can carry a dozen Kh-16 (NATO designation 'Kickback') nuclear-capable hypersonic aero-ballistic missiles, which have an operational range of 300 kilometers (180 miles), Piotr Butowski wrote last week in Aviation Week & Space Technology.