Russia, China To Hold About 800 Science-Related Events In 2020 - Academic

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Mon 17th February 2020 | 08:30 AM

Russia, China to Hold About 800 Science-Related Events in 2020 - Academic

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th February, 2020) There are approximately 800 events planned in both Russia and China in 2020, designated as the year of Russia-China scientific and technological cooperation, Vladislav Panchenko, a physicist, a member of the Russian academy of Sciences and the chairman of the board of the Russian Foundation for Basic Research (RFBR), told Sputnik in an interview.

In December, Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree, declaring the years 2020 and 2021 to be years cooperation between Moscow and Beijing in science and technology.

"We have planned about 800 various events, to be organized both in Russia and China," Panchenko said.

The first such event, the China International Science and Technology Cooperation Award ceremony, took place on January 10, in Beijing, with Panchenko being among the recipients.

"This high award is a result of a fruitful cooperation of Russian and Chinese scientists," he said.

According to Panchenko, the RFBR plans to organize several events together with the National Natural Science Foundation of China, as well as forums on ecology, laser and additive technology, helicopters, and also a quantum technology symposium

