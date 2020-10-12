UrduPoint.com
Russia, China To Hold Inter-Parliamentary Commission Online In November - Russian Lawmaker

Umer Jamshaid 5 seconds ago Mon 12th October 2020 | 10:05 PM

The meeting of the Russian-Chinese inter-parliamentary commission will be held online in the first half of November, Leonid Slutsky, a senior Russian lawmaker, said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th October, 2020) The meeting of the Russian-Chinese inter-parliamentary commission will be held online in the first half of November, Leonid Slutsky, a senior Russian lawmaker, said on Monday.

"In the first half of November we are agreeing on the date at the moment a large Russian-Chinese inter-parliamentary commission will be held, in a video conference format," the head of the international affairs committee at the State Duma, the lower chamber of the Russian parliament, said at a roundtable on relations between the two countries.

Slutsky added that Russia would continue active cooperation with China and would hold a series of highly important events despite the pandemic.

On October 27, Russia will host the sixth BRICS parliamentary forum, chaired by the State Duma's speaker, Vyacheslav Volodin. His Chinese counterpart, Li Zhanshu, will participate in both events.

A joint meeting of parliamentary committees is also planned.

"So in the nearest future, we will have Russia-China relations both on multilateral and bilateral levels. But even regardless of this, relations with China are now infrastructurally significant for Russia's foreign policy, " Slutsky said.

He also added that it is important to discuss areas of Russian-Chinese cooperation, where the potential of inter-parliamentary interaction can be used.

