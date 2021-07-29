Russia, China to Hold Joint Drills Involving 10,000 Servicemen in August- Russian Military

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th July, 2021) Russia and China will hold joint military exercises Interaction-2021 with participation of around 10,000 people that China will host in mid-August, the Russian Defense Ministry announced on Thursday.

"Subdivision of a unit of the [Russian] Eastern Military District will take part in the joint Russian-Chinese operational-tactical exercise Sibu/Interaction-2021, which will be held in mid-August in the People's Republic of China in line with previously reached agreements," the Russian Defense Ministry told reporters.

The exercise will involve around 10,000 people, combat aircraft, artillery and armored vehicles.

The drills are aimed at strengthening the Russian-Chinese strategic partnership, increasing the level off military cooperation, and demonstrating the countries' determination and ability to combat terrorism, and jointly protect peace and regional stability, the ministry added.