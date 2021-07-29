UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia, China To Hold Joint Drills Involving 10,000 Servicemen In August- Russian Military

Faizan Hashmi 44 seconds ago Thu 29th July 2021 | 05:20 PM

Russia, China to Hold Joint Drills Involving 10,000 Servicemen in August- Russian Military

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th July, 2021) Russia and China will hold joint military exercises Interaction-2021 with participation of around 10,000 people that China will host in mid-August, the Russian Defense Ministry announced on Thursday.

"Subdivision of a unit of the [Russian] Eastern Military District will take part in the joint Russian-Chinese operational-tactical exercise Sibu/Interaction-2021, which will be held in mid-August in the People's Republic of China in line with previously reached agreements," the Russian Defense Ministry told reporters.

The exercise will involve around 10,000 people, combat aircraft, artillery and armored vehicles.

The drills are aimed at strengthening the Russian-Chinese strategic partnership, increasing the level off military cooperation, and demonstrating the countries' determination and ability to combat terrorism, and jointly protect peace and regional stability, the ministry added.

Related Topics

Russia China Vehicles

Recent Stories

Infinix partners with Free Fire to encourage Espor ..

2 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed arrives in Vienna

6 minutes ago

31,558 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in p ..

6 minutes ago

United States Donates Three Million Additional Dos ..

7 minutes ago

HBL delivers strong performance for H1 2021; Profi ..

44 minutes ago

Deputy Commissioner visits Coronavirus Vaccination ..

10 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.