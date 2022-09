Russia, China to Hold Security Consultations on Monday - Security Council

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th September, 2022) Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev will pay a visit to China on Monday to hold Russian-Chinese security consultations, the press service of the Russian Security Council said on Sunday.

"Nikolai Patrushev will hold Russian-Chinese consultations on strategic stability with Yang Jiechi, China's Communist Party Politburo Member, as well as Russian-Chinese consultations on public security, justice and law and order with Guo Shengkun, China's Communist Party Politburo Member," the statement said.

Patrushev regularly holds meetings with his Chinese colleagues, during which Moscow and Beijing discuss cooperation on pressing issues of regional and global security and joint confrontation with various challenges and threats.