Russia, China To Increase Cooperation To Fight 'Color Revolutions' - Joint Statement

Published March 21, 2023

Russia, China to Increase Cooperation to Fight 'Color Revolutions' - Joint Statement

Russia and China will boost cooperation to fight "color revolutions" and the so-called "three forces of evil," including the Islamic Movement of East Turkestan (recognized as a terrorist group in Russia) and organized crime

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st March, 2023) Russia and China will boost cooperation to fight "color revolutions" and the so-called "three forces of evil," including the Islamic Movement of East Turkestan (recognized as a terrorist group in Russia) and organized crime.

"The sides agreed to discuss holding annual meetings of interior and public safety ministers, increase law enforcement cooperation in order to counteract 'colored revolutions,' fight 'three forces of evil,' including the Islamic Movement of East Turkestan, cross-border organized crime, economic crimes and drug-related crimes," the statement read.

More Stories From World

