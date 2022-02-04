MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th February, 2022) Russia and China in a joint statement on Friday said that they would make efforts to strengthen the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) and continue increasing its role in shaping a polycentric world order.

"Russia and China aim to comprehensively strengthen the Shanghai Cooperation Organization and to further increase its role in shaping a polycentric world order, based on the universally adopted principles of international law, multilateralism, and equal, joint, indivisible, comprehensive and sustainable security," the statement, published on the Kremlin website, read.