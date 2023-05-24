Russia, China to Intensify Work of Regular Meetings of Government Heads - Prime Minister

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th May, 2023) Russia and China have agreed to intensify work and the mechanisms of regular meetings of heads of government, Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said on Wednesday.

"We have agreed to intensify the work and mechanisms of regular meetings of the heads of government of Russia and China.

It unites five intergovernmental commissions at the level of deputy prime ministers and more than 80 industry working groups. We will compare positions for the next regular meeting of the heads of government, which will be held at the end of this year," Mishustin said at a meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping.

There is great potential for cooperation between Russia and China, the official concluded.