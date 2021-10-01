UrduPoint.com

Russia, China To Keep Strengthening Cooperation - Putin In Letter To Xi

Muhammad Irfan 16 seconds ago Fri 01st October 2021 | 12:24 PM

Russian President Vladimir Putin sent a congratulatory letter to his Chinese counterpart, Xi Jinping, on the occasion of the 72nd anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China, expressing confidence that the countries will keep expanding cooperation

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st October, 2021) Russian President Vladimir Putin sent a congratulatory letter to his Chinese counterpart, Xi Jinping, on the occasion of the 72nd anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China, expressing confidence that the countries will keep expanding cooperation.

In his message, distributed by the Kremlin, Putin praised China's "impressive success in the economic, social, scientific and technical spheres.

"

The Russian-Chinese relations are developing in the spirit of comprehensive strategic partnership, based on the Treaty of Good Neighborliness, Friendship and Cooperation, signed in 2001, the Russian leader added.

"I am confident that we will continue to expand the Russian-Chinese cooperation in various areas through joint efforts. This fully meets the interests of our peoples and is in line with strengthening regional and global security and stability," Putin said.

