Russia, China to Keep Working on Building Multipolar World - Chinese Ambassador to Moscow

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th December, 2021) China and Russia will keep working on building a multipolar world as well as maintaining peace and stability on the planet, Chinese Ambassador to Russia Zhang Hanhui told Sputnik.

"The strategic partnership between China and Russia has become a pillar in maintaining peace and stability on the planet and ensuring international justice. Both countries will keep working together to build a community of shared destiny of humanity, jointly promote the process of multipolarization in the world and play a key role in maintaining peace and stability on the planet," the ambassador said.

Zhang added that China and Russia are committed to the democratization of international relations, close cooperation and joint effort in international and regional affairs.

According to the diplomat, both countries oppose hegemony-projection, power politics and other abuses.

He also stressed that China and Russia are fully implementing their international obligations and are striving to preserve the results of the victory in the Second World War, as well as an international order based on the United Nations playing a key role.

Earlier in December, Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping discussed Russia's idea of preparing a summit of the permanent members of the United Nations Security Council. The leaders agreed on the need to implement the idea next year.