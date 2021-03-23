UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia, China To Make Efforts To Protect Ties From Unfriendly Actions - Lavrov

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 47 minutes ago Tue 23rd March 2021 | 09:50 AM

Russia, China to Make Efforts to Protect Ties From Unfriendly Actions - Lavrov

GUILIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd March, 2021) Russia and China will do everything to secure their financial and trade relations from threats from unfriendly countries, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said.

"You cannot do business in the world by means of ultimatums, by means of sanctions, forcing other countries to some kind of behavior that is expected of them," Lavrov said at a press conference with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi.

"Returning to Russian-Chinese relations, I am convinced that we will do everything to keep them secure, so that they are not exposed to any threats from states that are unfriendly towards our countries, including the ways of doing trade, conducting mutual settlements and everything else that makes us stronger," he said.

Related Topics

World Business Russia China From

Recent Stories

Latest Gold Rate for Mar 23, 2021 in Pakistan

22 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

1 hour ago

Sultan Al Qasimi directs organisation of Sharjah C ..

9 hours ago

Fortnightly COVID-19 PCR mandatory for unvaccinate ..

10 hours ago

Saudi Arabia announces new initiative to resolve Y ..

10 hours ago

Pakistan says Nowruz a time of 'renewal, regenerat ..

11 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.