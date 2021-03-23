Russia, China to Make Efforts to Protect Ties From Unfriendly Actions - Lavrov

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

GUILIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd March, 2021) Russia and China will do everything to secure their financial and trade relations from threats from unfriendly countries, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said.

"You cannot do business in the world by means of ultimatums, by means of sanctions, forcing other countries to some kind of behavior that is expected of them," Lavrov said at a press conference with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi.

"Returning to Russian-Chinese relations, I am convinced that we will do everything to keep them secure, so that they are not exposed to any threats from states that are unfriendly towards our countries, including the ways of doing trade, conducting mutual settlements and everything else that makes us stronger," he said.