Russia, China to Open Cross-Border Car Bridge After Permanent Checkpoint Set Up

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th August, 2020) Passenger traffic via the recently-built car bridge from Russia to China across the Amur River will be launched once a permanent checkpoint is put in place, Russian Minister for the Development of Russian Far East and Arctic Alexander Kozlov told Sputnik on Monday.

Earlier in the day, the bridge between Russia's eastern Blagoveshchensk city and China's northern Heihe city was inspected by Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin.

"The bridge got clearance for opening back in May, but the traffic was not launched due to the quarantine. If it were not for the pandemic and border closures, cargo vehicles would have been driving here already. The passenger traffic will open once a permanent checkpoint is introduced," Kozlov said.

According to the minister, a permanent car checkpoint, named Kani-Kurgan, will be arranged in the area before the bridge, and in the meantime, a temporary checkpoint has been in use.

The bridge ” the first one to connect Russia and China for car travel ” has been under construction since 2016. The construction works of the bridge's Russian segment were completed last November. The bridge is expected to have a daily transit capacity of 5,500 people, 630 cargo vehicles, 164 buses and 68 cars.

The bridge is expected to open during 2020. In May, the Russian Ministry for the Development of Russian Far East and Arctic said that the opening would take place once the coronavirus-related restrictions are lifted.