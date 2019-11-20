Russia, China to Present New Plan on Resolving Situation in Korean Peninsula - Morgulov

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th November, 2019) Russia and China will submit a new plan of action on resolving tensions on the Korean Peninsula, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Igor told reporters.

"We just have recently have agreed with our Chinese colleagues on an updated version of the plan," Morgulov said on Tuesday.

"This updated version of the plan will be distributed among all partners. It is a draft plan, not a concerted document."

Morgulov added that the draft plan would be presented to North Korean Deputy Foreign Minister Cohoe Son Hui, who is currently on her official visit to Moscow.