UrduPoint.com

Russia, China To Reach Goal Of $200Bln Trade Earlier Than Planned - Kremlin Aide

Faizan Hashmi Published March 17, 2023 | 05:10 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th March, 2023) Trade between Russia and China amounted to about $185 billion in 2022, given this, the goal of $200 billion will be reached ahead of schedule, in 2023, Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov said on Friday

"China is Russia's largest trading partner, trade at the end of 2022 amounted to about $185 billion .

.. Given these rates, we believe that the goal set by the two leaders to achieve trade turnover of $200 billion will have already been achieved not by 2024, as planned, but in 2023," Ushakov told reporters.

