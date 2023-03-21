Russia, China to Regularly Conduct Joint Patrols, Drills - Statement

Russia and China will regularly conduct joint naval and air patrols, the joint statement issued on Tuesday said, adding that the sides will also conduct joint drills

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st March, 2023) Russia and China will regularly conduct joint naval and air patrols, the joint statement issued on Tuesday said, adding that the sides will also conduct joint drills.

"The parties will regularly conduct joint patrols at sea and in the air and joint exercises, develop exchanges and cooperation, including within the framework of all existing bilateral cooperation mechanisms, deepen mutual trust between the armed forces of the two countries," the statement read.