Russia, China to Resume Visa-Free Tourist Exchange by September - Tourism Union

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd August, 2023) Russia expects the resumption of visa-free tourist exchanges with China by September 2023, the Russian Union of Travel Industry (RST) said on Tuesday.

Earlier in the day, the Russian Ministry of Economic Development announced the launch of group tourist trips under the visa-free tourist exchange agreement with China. Under the agreement, organized tourists in groups of five to 50 people can visit the corresponding country without obtaining a visa and stay there for up to 15 days.

"We plan to gradually restore visa-free travel as it was until 2020 by the first days of September," RST Vice President Dmitry Gorin said, adding that, in his opinion, it would increase mutual tourist flows, as tourists would not have to wait up to two months for a visa that costs $150-200 or more.

Russia and China have already started forming updated package offers, including for visa-free travel, with 364 Russian companies being allowed to work within the framework of visa-free exchange, the RST vice president said.

Nowadays, five Russian and seven Chinese airlines operate flights between Russia and China, Gorin noted.

"Against the backdrop of an increase in the number of flights, air fares are stabilizing and even falling. We are also waiting for flights to Hainan Island, where visas have already been cancelled, but there are no direct flights. Now it is possible to travel there in transit through other airports," he said.

Russia and China signed an agreement on limited visa-free travel for tourist groups in 2000. However, the agreement, as well as efforts to further ease travel restrictions between the two countries, were paused during the COVID-19 pandemic.