UrduPoint.com

Russia, China To Sign Some 20 Deals In Various Fields At Bilateral Energy Forum - Sechin

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Mon 29th November 2021 | 12:18 PM

Russia, China to Sign Some 20 Deals in Various Fields at Bilateral Energy Forum - Sechin

Russia and China will sign about 20 agreements during the 18th Russian-Chinese Energy Business Forum, the head of Russia's Rosneft, one of the event's organizers, said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th November, 2021) Russia and China will sign about 20 agreements during the 18th Russian-Chinese Energy Business Forum, the head of Russia's Rosneft, one of the event's organizers, said on Monday.

The bilateral energy business forum is taking place on Monday in the online format.

"This year, Russian and Chinese companies are planned to sign on the sidelines of the forum some 20 major agreements in such fields as energy resources supply, technology transfer, joint research, participation in procurement, personnel training, education," Igor Sechin said at the opening of the forum.

Related Topics

Technology Business Education Russia China Event

Recent Stories

SC dismisses plea seeking dismissal of NADRA offic ..

SC dismisses plea seeking dismissal of NADRA officer

2 minutes ago
 Russia-China Trade Turnover Creates Great Potentia ..

Russia-China Trade Turnover Creates Great Potential for Payments in Yuan, Rubles ..

2 minutes ago
 Woman killed by brother-in-law

Woman killed by brother-in-law

2 minutes ago
 Opposition candidate takes big lead in Honduras pr ..

Opposition candidate takes big lead in Honduras presidential poll

2 minutes ago
 Robbers say they looted more than two dozen TikTok ..

Robbers say they looted more than two dozen TikTokers in Karachi

22 minutes ago
 Turkish President Receives OIC Secretary General

Turkish President Receives OIC Secretary General

29 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.