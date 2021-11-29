Russia, China to Sign Some 20 Deals in Various Fields at Bilateral Energy Forum - Sechin

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th November, 2021) Russia and China will sign about 20 agreements during the 18th Russian-Chinese Energy Business Forum, the head of Russia's Rosneft, one of the event's organizers, said on Monday.

The bilateral energy business forum is taking place on Monday in the online format.

"This year, Russian and Chinese companies are planned to sign on the sidelines of the forum some 20 major agreements in such fields as energy resources supply, technology transfer, joint research, participation in procurement, personnel training, education," Igor Sechin said at the opening of the forum.