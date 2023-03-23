Russia, China to Soon Approve '2030 Plan' on Key Areas of Joint Work - Prime Minister

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd March, 2023) Russia and China will soon approve the "2030 Plan" on the main areas of joint work, Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said on Thursday.

"My colleague, China's State Council Premier Li Qiang, and I will soon approve the "Plan 2030".

Which will include all the main areas of joint work with our Chinese partners," Mishustin said, presenting the government's report in the State Duma.

The official added that following the talks between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping in Moscow, a joint statement was adopted on the development of practical cooperation between Russia and China in the medium term.